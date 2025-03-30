Plans submitted for two new children's homes near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yorkshire-based inkfish Care has made its proposals to Shropshire Council for a lawful development certificate to be issued for the properties.

Both will house up to two young people aged between eight and 18: one in Ash Grove, Pontesbury, and the other in nearby Plearley.

Submitting planning statements for both proposals, Michael Lloyd, of Berrys, said inkFish Care is local to the area and recognises the need to support local children who require therapeutic homes.

Ash Grove in Pontesbury. Photo: Google

“The management team possesses extensive knowledge in caring for children, with over 90 years of combined experience,” said Mr Lloyd.

“They have successfully led care organisations within Shropshire, creating environments recognised by both social services and Ofsted as outstanding for children’s wellbeing, choosing the right environments for recovery.”

Talking about the home in Ash Grove, Mr Lloyd said it has a large living room, kitchen, dining/family room, utility room, WC, and a garage. Upstairs are four substantial bedrooms and a bathroom.

Meanwhile, while there are limited services and facilities in Plearley, Mr Lloyd said it is only one mile from Pontesbury.

The property benefits from a large living room, kitchen, dining room, family room, laundry room, WC, and bathroom and bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are thee further bedrooms, with the home providing ample amenity space and parking.

Two adults will provide 24-hour care, with a manager being present from 9am to 5pm three or four days a week. The changeover of overnight care staff will take place at about 9.45am every day and last for 10 to 15 minutes. Mr Lloyd said this will be carefully managed so that there will be no more than three cars on the driveway at any time, and on-street parking is avoided.

“The carers and children will undertake all household chores such as cleaning, cooking and gardening,” said Mr Lloyd.

“No other staff will therefore be required at the property. In addition, the children will not require regular visits from other professionals (such as physicians).

“Social worker and Ofsted visits occur infrequently (in the region of once every three months) and are no different to a family friend visiting the home.

“Due to the background of the children, family visits will be rare and would predominantly take place away from the property to ensure the safety of, and avoid upsetting, other children.”

Anyone who wishes to make a representation for either proposal should do so via searching for planning references 25/01035/CPL and 25/01036/CPL respectively.