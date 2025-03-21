Boarded up apartments in Shrewsbury can be demolished

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing has been granted permission for the scheme to happen at Weston Court, off Featherbed Lane in Shrewsbury.

Numbers five and six have suffered from cracking and movement in the foundations, resulting in structural damage. It has led to fencing being placed around the properties for months.

Submitting a design and access statement on behalf of the applicant, DJD Architects said that, having been assessed, demolition and rebuilding is the most viable solution.

Fencing has surrounded 5 and 6 Weston Court in Shrewsbury following structural damage. Picture: DJD Architects

“STAR Housing, in reviewing options for the site, has identified the potential for this to be developed to provide a very small scale supported accommodation scheme, with three one bedroom/one person, self contained apartments and a small staff office/ facility, the size of another one bedroom apartment.” reads the statement.

“Supported accommodation not only provides a home, but also enables vulnerable people to develop life skills, including budgeting, healthy cooking, and appropriate behaviours, giving them the foundation and confidence to undertake study or training or seek employment, with a view to sustaining independent accommodation in the longer term.”

The existing car park will be retained, but the layout altered to accommodate the new building. The revised car park will provide seven spaces. There will also be a bin storage area at the front of the car park.

“The principle of the proposed development is acceptable, and would have no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area and would have no significant impact on residential amenity,” said case officer, Jane Raymond.

“A safe means of access and adequate parking will be provided in addition to enhancements for biodiversity.”