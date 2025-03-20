Town council objects to plan for 146-bedroom hotel on edge of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last October, Mosaic Spa and Health Club, who owned The Shrewsbury Club in Sundorne Road before it was acquired by David Lloyd Club, submitted an outline proposal for a 146-bedroom hotel.

It was a resubmission following the withdrawal of a previous application in December 2023. This was to allow the completion of a sequential assessment report requested by planning officers and to consider other matters arising.

The land that has been set aside for the development is currently used for parking to service the club and in part is planted with trees.

In the design and access statement, Berrys said: “It is considered that the application deals with all matters raised at the pre-application stage and raised by officers in relation to the first application that was subsequently withdrawn both proportionately and appropriately having regard to the fact that at this stage agreement is sought for the principle of this development.

“The resubmission deals with the primary technical issue that lead to the withdrawal of the original application, this being the absence of a sequential assessment. This concludes that there are no sequentially preferable sites that are available.

Plans have been submitted for a 146-bed hotel next to The Shrewsbury Club. Picture: Google

“At the time of the withdrawal of the application there were no other technical objections or issues, conditions were recommended and can be agreed as required. There were a number of concerns expressed by local residents.

“Some of these are design issues that would be addressed formally at the reserved matters stage.”

Since the application was submitted, many objections have been lodged, including ones from the Shrewsbury Green Party. Uffington Parish Council has also raised concerns about the potential impact of the access road on local residents, but has decided to adopt a ‘neutral position’.

Shrewsbury Town Council has now had its say after discussing the scheme at a planning meeting on March 11.

Minutes from the meeting said: “Shrewsbury Town Council strongly advocate for a planning approach that aligns with the aspirations of the local community and strategic planning policies that support Shrewsbury’s sustainable growth.

“The council believes this application does not accord with this approach for the following reasons: inconsistency with the Big Town Plan Vision; contradiction with the Shrewsbury Movement strategy; and environmental and heritage concerns.

“Given these substantial concerns, Shrewsbury Town Council requests Shropshire Council refuses this application.”