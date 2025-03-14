Memorial plaques to be added to chapel cemetery in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillors are being asked to sign off the proposal when they meet at a Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (March 18).

The existing memorial plaques at the chapel cemetery in Longden Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: Shropshire Council

The plaques will be installed to the interior walls of the clositer range at the Grade II listed building on the south side of Longden Road.

Shropshire Council say it will be an expansion of the small section of the cloister walls which currently have a series of memorial plaques in situ.

“The plaques will be made of natural stone materials in keeping with this historic building, and will be affixed to the internal face of the cloister wall beneath the cloister roof,” said case officer, Karen Rolfe.

“It is understood that the plaques will be installed by experienced and qualified memorial masons who will ensure that the fixings are such that the impact on the cloister walls are minimal, with drill holes wherever possible made to existing mortar joints and the plaques mounted onto dowels.

“The further use of the cloister range walls to facilitate an expanded memorial plaque installation programme is considered an appropriate and accessible location. The high quality stone plaques will be installed carefully to avoid harm to historic stone fabric comprising the cloister walls, ensuring that the installations respect the significance of the listed building, its appearance and its setting.

“It is considered that it has been satisfactorily demonstrated that the application meets the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) as well as the legislative requirements of Section 66 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990, and local plan policies CS6 and CS17 of the Core Strategy, and MD2 and MD13 of the SAMDev.”