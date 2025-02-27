'Thoughtful' development of 202 homes on site of Ironbridge Power Station passes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee granted permission for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands to build 202 homes as part of phase 2a of the redevelopment of the former Ironbridge Power Station site.

However when viewing a slide of the proposal, Councillor Ed Potter (Conservative, Loton) made a light reference to the shape of the development.

The shape of a housing development in Ironbridge caused amusement for Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee. Picture: Shropshire Council/Taylor Wimpey North Midlands

“I wouldn’t recommend there are any aerial views for marketing purposes when they try and sell the properties,” said Councillor Potter.

“Other than that, the properties are good and it’ll provide much needed homes for Shropshire residents.”

The four cooling towers were demolished in 2019. Picture: Harworth Group Plc/Pegasus Planning Group

The Ironbridge scheme includes public works of art that are planned for the area off Buildwas Road, giving a nod to the history of the area next to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

Buildwas Parish Council objected on several grounds, including the use of a single access point to serve a number of dwellings, and a lack of visitor parking.

The parish also suggested “that the design of these dwellings is significantly lacking innovation and that there is an apparent lack of design to meet the historical importance of such a site".

It also suggested that rendering must include elements to prevent a “rust” look which has appeared on other properties of a very similar design.

Satellite view of an aggregate quarry at the former Ironbridge Power Station. Photo: Google

But planning officers disagree and have supported applicant Taylor Wimpey North Midlands’ move to get the homes built.

Planners say: “Overall, the aesthetic of the scheme is a thoughtful integration of the site’s history, industrial heritage, and natural landscape, creating a unique and meaningful living environment that is relevant to the site.

“Shropshire Council officers disagree with Buildwas Parish Council that the scheme lacks innovation or design quality.”

The site as a whole has been granted outline approval for up to 1,000 dwellings, a retirement village, employment development, a new school, playing fields, a local centre and retail development.

Seven phases of development are planned in total. Such reserved matters applications would normally be decided by planners using delegated powers but it was agreed that this one needed to be decided by the committee.

Members unanamiously granted approval subject to conditions being met.