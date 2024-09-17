Inside the quaint little house in a picturesque North Shropshire town with 'excellent views' and extension opportunity now for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The period one/two bedroom property in Higher Perthy near Ellesmere has been listed for sale for £200,000 with Halls Estate Agents.

The cottage peacefully situated on a quiet country lane in the hamlet of The Perthy offers generous gardens that extend to around 0.33 acres in size, alongside a substantial gravelled parking area with extensive lawns to the rear. The house's gardens that are bordered with established trees are also said to be sloped and offer "excellent views over the undulating landscape beyond".

The house has retained a range of original features and compromises of a kitchen/breakfast room, living room and boot/utility room on the ground floor, and two bedrooms, and a bathroom on the first floor.

Inside the property, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The listing states that the living room features a "multi-fuel burner set in to raised tiled hearth within an inglenook fireplace with oak beam over."

Meanwhile, the kitchen area offers a "continuation of the exposed ceiling timbers and traditional cast iron cooking range which makes a wonderful feature of the room."

Inside the property, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

As well as the opportunity for modernisation inside, the listing says: "The garden in particularly offers excellent scope for improvement according to ones taste with the elevation to the rear offering excellent views to the north Shropshire views beyond."

Gardens overlook North Shropshire countryside, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The gravelled driveway area leads to a summer/play house set on a concrete base, and further round the property is a covered decked area.

Gravelled parking area, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Moreover, the adjoining property is being offered for sale and "may be of interest to those of a multi-generational demographic or for those wishing to combine the properties into a substantial detached family home."

Outside the property is a large garden, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Further information can be found on Rightmove.