New homes on former Telford college site set to be ready for residents this winter

For the last 18 months, work has been underway to transform the former further education college, on King Street, Wellington into a new residential and community development.

New College closed its doors in 2018 when it merged with the Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) to create Telford College.

While much of the site was quickly demolished, the historic former Girls High School remained and stood empty for five years.

The project includes 20 homes for rent, a retirement living scheme comprising of 64 apartments and 10 bungalows.

Much of the former college was demolished in 2018

The former Girls High School - the Grade II listed building on site - is undergoing a massive renovation and restoration by YMCA Wellington to deliver 28 affordable apartments.

Telford & Wrekin Council, which owns the housing company Nuplace, will rent out the 20 one- to three-bedroom homes.

The council said the new homes - which come with solar panels and electric car charging points - will be available for residents to move into from this winter.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

“We are also going one step further by delivering more low carbon properties to support our mission to tackle climate change in the borough and at the same time support residents with lower fuel bills.

“More and more people are choosing to rent their home with Nuplace – currently around 1,350 residents now live in our existing developments across Telford and Wrekin.

"We are proud that Nuplace is providing residents the option of a home for life and long-term security for families.”