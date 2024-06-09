Take a look inside Edwardian mansion near the centre of Shrewsbury - now on sale for £2.25m

Located on Shrewsbury's 'premier residential' road, this elegant property has homed a family for nearly 35 years.

The house on Kennedy Road, dating from 1907, boasts a plethora of fine period features, and is for sale with Strutt & Parker.

The property has an immense amount of character inside with a hand turned staircase, panelled doors, window reveals, deep carved skirting boards and architraves, one feature plasterwork ceiling and cornicing, and decorative tiled floors.

Outside, the house's arched oak front door cannot go unnoticed as well as bay mullion-style windows and tall chimneys.

The ground floor features a pantry and a music room while upstairs offers seven spacious bedrooms.

The homeowners can enjoy beautiful, deep and wide, mature gardens to the front, side, and rear of the house.

A large gravel driveway also provides plenty of parking and leads to a detached garage which can hold three cars.

The property located in the residential area of Kingsland, and sitting above the picturesque Kingsland Valleys, is within walking distance of Shrewsbury town centre.

Further information can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/148892129#/?channel=RES_BUY.