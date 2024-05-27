Shropshire Star
In pictures: Derelict cottage with countryside views - but no roof and trees growing out of it - for sale

A derelict cottage with 'superb views over the Candy valley' - but no roof, rooms or floor to speak of, and has trees growing up in it - has gone up for sale.

By Luke Powell
Published
Remains of Peartree Cottage in Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove/Town and Country Property Auctions.

Not much remains of Peartree Cottage in Oswestry, but for the guide price of £175,000 you could have the opportunity to develop within the five-acre site and build a country residence.

Less than three-miles from Oswestry town centre, the cottage sits in an elevated position overlooking the Candy Valley.

Grounds extend to approximately five-acres in total, and consist of woodland and mature planting.

The property is described to provide 'superb views over the Candy valley and surrounding countryside'.

