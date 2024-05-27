Not much remains of Peartree Cottage in Oswestry, but for the guide price of £175,000 you could have the opportunity to develop within the five-acre site and build a country residence.

Less than three-miles from Oswestry town centre, the cottage sits in an elevated position overlooking the Candy Valley.

Grounds extend to approximately five-acres in total, and consist of woodland and mature planting.

The property is described to provide 'superb views over the Candy valley and surrounding countryside'.

Remains of Peartree Cottage in Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove/Town and Country Property Auctions.