Stunning former farm cottage and holiday business in Shropshire on market for £2m

Prime & Place in partnership with Nock Deighton are marketing Westwood House, Stretton Westwood, Much Wenlock for £2m.

The property in the picturesque countryside offers a four-bedroomed detached house alongside a holiday letting business, an eight Bedroomed Holiday Lodge and one-bedroom studio.

Stunning views

Set in around four acres and located in Stretton Westwood, the estate is described as 'a haven for relaxation and enjoyment'.

A spokesperson said: "Westwood House, originally a farm workers' cottage has evolved over three decades to a home that now offers a lifestyle with endless opportunity.