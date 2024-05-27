Find out how much house prices have risen in your neighbourhood over the last two decades

The average cost of a home in the UK has increased by nearly £160,000 over the last 20 years, research shows.

The data shows that an average home in Shropshire now costs £267.490, but some types of home do better than others.

According to new figures by online estate agent, Purplebricks, Londoners are Britain’s biggest winners when it comes to investment in bricks and mortar as price increases over the 20 years have varied dramatically across the country and by type of home.

House prices have gone through the roof over the last 20 years

Homeowners who bought in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in 2004 will have earned close to three quarters of a million pounds in the two decades since. Average house prices have gone up £701,354 in the upmarket stomping ground for the Made in Chelsea stars, according to the research.