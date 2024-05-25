Plans to replace rotting roof and orangery at Grade II listed church are rejected

In May, a planning application to make repairs to the Grade II listed St Peters and St Pauls Church on Salters Lane in Newport was submitted on behalf of the Diocese of Shrewsbury.

But now, the plans have been refused by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning department, who said the works would not protect the "special character" of the building.

The church was built onto the 15th century Salters Hall in the mid-1800s and once served as home to the first Bishop of Shrewsbury.

St Peters & St Pauls Church, Newport. Photo: Cunliffes

Today, it contains a series of five large 20th century stained-glass windows designed and made by Margaret Rope, a stained glass artist of the Arts and Crafts movement.