Fresh plans to build homes just off the main road A483 on the northern side of Llandrindod Wells have been lodged with Powys County Council.

The proposal by J.A. Construction is for nine dwellings for land off Tremont Road opposite the Heart of Wales business park on the outskirts of the town.

These are a mix five detached and two pairs of semi-detached homes, with three of these to be bungalows, it also includes new access and all associated works.

The application is less than the 11 units which was proposed by J.A Construction in an application made to the council a year ago, which was then withdrawn in the autumn.

This previous version of the application was not supported by Llandrindod Wells town council when the plans were discussed at a meeting in September last year.

Alan Southerby explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Southerby said: “The scheme is considered to be attractively designed, providing a mix of new homes in a cohesive manner and with a consistent character, and in a way that respects the appearance of the site and its surroundings.”

Mr Southerby explains that a “significant point” that had been made during a previous pre-application consultation is that an “earlier higher density” scheme was not appropriate for this plot of land on the edge of the town.

Mr Southerby said: “As a result, the scheme was redesigned and has since been redesigned yet again, as now proposed, showing a reduction in built form more in keeping with the semi-rural character of the vicinity whilst continuing to make the most efficient possible use of the site.

“Taking account of other site constraints, the scheme will deliver a range of dwellings for the local community including the required provision of affordable housing.”

In this instance, rather than earmark units to be built on site as affordable housing, Mr Southerby says that “provision for a suitable off-site contribution” will be made in order to satisfy the requirements of the Local Development Plan (LPD).

Mr Southerby added: “The proposed development will not appear incongruous or out of keeping, nor will it undermine any existing attractive views or vistas and will ensure the living conditions of future occupiers and neighbouring properties are maintained.”

A decision on the application is expected by October 3.

Before any building work starts a further sustainable drainage application would need to be approved by the council.

The site on the outskirts of Llandrindod Wells where nine homes could be built. From Google Streetview

New plans for a smaller housing estate on the northern edge of Llandrindod Wells have been lodged with Powys planners - from Google Streetview.



