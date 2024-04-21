See inside the former gardeners' cottage at a historic Shropshire manor as it goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hawkstone View Cottage is thought to date from the late 1700s and was formerly the gardeners' cottage serving the nearby Old Hall at Wollerton.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property has been extensively renovated since, but retains much of its historic charm.

The home is full of character features including exposed beams, fireplaces and original floorboards.

Downstairs, the impressive lounge boasts beams, a large inglenook fireplace housing a log-burning stove and dual aspect windows.

The large kitchen diner features shaker-style units with solid wood surfaces and a Belfast sink, while the dining area has bi-folding doors leading out to the garden. The ground floor is also home to a utility room and WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom - with original floorboards and a fireplace - has a separate dressing room and en suite, with double sinks, a walk-in shower and a free-standing roll-top bath.

Bedrooms two and three also retain their original floorboards and share a Jack 'n' Jill shower room with underfloor heating.

Outside the home is a long, lawned garden with raised kitchen beds, a young orchard area with apple, pear, cherry and plum trees along with gooseberry and blackcurrant bushes.

The garden also features a log store, a large patio entertaining space and a garden office.

The home is on the market with Barbers of Market Drayton for £650,000. It is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67147291.