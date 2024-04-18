'Rare opportunity' to buy former Shropshire railway station

With a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000, Station House at Rednal, near Oswestry, will be going under the hammer at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 26 at 3pm.

“The sale of Station House provides an incredibly rare opportunity for potential buyers to acquire a substantial Grade II listed, former railway station accompanied by versatile outbuildings, all offering excellent potential for renovation into a unique and architecturally significant family home, subject to planning consent,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins

The former Rednal and West Felton Station stands in around 1.2 acres of grounds. The station building, which was designed for Shrewsbury and Chester Railway Company by Thomas Penson, opened in 1848 and it retains many traditional features.

The property is accessed from a quiet country lane via two vehicular entrances with train tracks immediately to the rear. Station House is situated within the quiet hamlet of Rednal which is within easy driving distance of Oswestry, Wrexham and Shrewsbury.

National Heritage List for England says the station building is listed as of architectural interest due to its “accomplished design” and for being “an interesting example of the Tudor Gothic style used for a small country station building” during the “heroic age of railway building”.

Penson (1790-1859), who lived in Chester, designed most of the original station buildings on the Shrewsbury and Chester line, including those at Shrewsbury, Gobowen, Whittington and Baschurch, which are all Grade II listed.

In 1854, the line became part of the Great Western Railway and, in 1907, the station was renamed Rednal and West Felton. Following the station’s closure to passengers in 1960, the station building was used as a residential dwelling for some time.

A notable date in the station’s history was June 7, 1865 when it was the site of a rail crash which killed 13 and injured 30. The driver of a heavy excursion train from Birkenhead to Shrewsbury failed to see a warning flag for track maintenance approaching the station and derailed.

Due to the condition of the internal accommodation viewing is strictly by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.