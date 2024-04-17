Inside the pair of cottages up for sale on Ironbridge's high street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two-bedroom cottages on the Wharfage in Ironbridge are now up for sale.

The homes, overlooking the Museum of The Gorge, will be easily recognisable to many Salopians that regularly frequent the tourist hotspot.

Available as a pair for offers in excess of £500,000, or available to purchase separately, they have been recently in use as holiday cottages.

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

It's estimated the pair of cottages date back to the late 17th century and are packed full of character features including fireplaces, exposed wooden beams and stone and brick walls.

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

Photo: Harwood/Zoopla

Both featuring a lounge/diner on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first, the pair are almost indistinguishable - aside from one boasting a bath.

They are currently being advertised by Telford agents Harwood and are available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67107876.