Inside the quirky 17th century former schoolhouse up for sale in south Shropshire

The historic property in part dates back to the 17th century and once served the picturesque village as a schoolhouse and shop.

Now, the beautiful half-timbered character home has gone on the market in Bucknell.

The spacious property boasts three reception rooms, four double bedrooms and two bathrooms that have been updated in the last couple of years by the current owners.

All reception rooms feature fireplaces and the kitchen - of course - has a reconditioned and upgraded Aga.

The home overlooks a landscaped courtyard and gardens with the River Redlake running through.

A detached period barn - also grade II listed - sits alongside the house and provides storage and workshop space and, according to the listing, has previously benefitted from planning permission for conversion.

The courtyard between the house, barn and River Redlake is laid out with terraces, raised beds and pathways as well as providing plenty of space for parking.

A footbridge over the river leads to a larger garden area with raised beds, mature trees, fruit trees and vegetable garden, all enclosed by mature hedging and fences.

There is also current planning permission in place for a two-room timber garden building.

It is up for sale with a guide price of £895,000 and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67083354