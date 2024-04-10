In pictures: £500,000 cottage near Shropshire border is Britain's most-viewed property

Each month, property website Rightmove compiles a list of the five most-viewed homes.

The latest number one spot was taken by a stunning cottage in the quiet village of Llangynog, Powys, less than 20 miles from Oswestry.

The three-bedroom cottage is nestled in the Tanat Valley hillside, boasting "stunning views in all directions," and 1.34 acres of garden space.

Large entryway into the home. Photo: SWNS

Spacious living room with a fireplace inside the cottage. Photo: SWNS

Kitchen inside the home. Photo: SWNS

Complete with a traditional fireplace, spacious garden room, and even a stable block, the home is on the market for £475,000 with Town & Country, Oswestry.

The listing describes the property as a "truly charming three-bedroom detached country cottage situated in an elevated position with stunning views in all directions."

A garden room offers panoramic views. Photo: SWNS

Contemporary bathroom inside the property. Photo: SWNS

One of the property's three bedrooms, with stunning views in the background. Photo: SWNS

"An ideal location for those who wanting a more relaxed way of life, the property offers immaculate characterful accommodation with three bedrooms and three reception rooms," continues the listing.

"A rare opportunity to purchase a wonderful property in a breath taking location!"

View of the house from the side. Photo: SWNS

First floor balcony offers scenic views of the Tanat Valley. Photo: SWNS

Gardens surrounding the property. Photo: SWNS

Second place on the most-viewed list went to a Sussex manor home - boasting an eye-watering price tag of £19m.

Gardens surrounding the property. Photo: SWNS

The property is located in the scenic Tanat Valley. Photo: SWNS

Adjoining stable block on the £500,000 Llangynog cottage. Photo: SWNS

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “From historical estates to country cottages, throughout March home-hunters have been drawn to properties that blend heritage and charm.

"Whether you already live in the country or in the city, it’s always fun to explore the possibilities of castle living and remote scenic landscapes.”