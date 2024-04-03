Halls launches spring lettings service offer for landlords

For a limited time, landlords can switch to Halls’ fully managed lettings service from their current letting agent without a fee and the first three months’ commission will also be completely free.

Halls, which has eight offices across Shropshire, Mid Wales and Worcestershire, says such is the demand for rental properties that many are let within a week of being marketed.

Sean Edwards, an associate director of Halls based at the company’s Ellesmere office, said: “We are encouraging landlord to take advantage of this limited-time offer, as they have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Across all our offices, there is strong demand for rental properties, especially in Wales where there is a severe shortage of stock. New tenancy legislation introduced by the Welsh Government, coupled with an increase in property values, has encouraged many landlords to sell their properties.

“All our offices are experiencing a severe imbalance between the number of high-quality tenants and the number of properties we have available to offer them.

“This is to such an extent that, typically, if we put a rental property on the market on a Monday, we would expect to have 10 people booked in to view within a couple of days, with three or four of them applying to become tenants by the end of the week.”

