A look around five fabulous barn conversions fresh on the market in Shropshire

It's no surprising feat that Shropshire boasts an array of beautiful barn conversions, but in recent weeks a handful of them have gone up for grabs.

With beams and bricks a'plenty, vaulted ceiling lovers look no further for your fix of fantastic barn conversions.

Whether you're more indoor pool and underfloor heating or Aga and log burner, have a little look at some of the wonderful properties Shropshire currently has on offer.

The Old Barn, St Martins near Oswestry

The Old Barn, near Oswestry, is an expansive and opulent four-bedroom detached barn conversion spanning approximately 4,000 square feet of luxurious living space.

The Old Barn, St Martins. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The Old Barn, St Martins. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

Nestled on the outskirts of St Martins village, the home offers a semi-rural lifestyle, with picturesque views of the surrounding countryside, easy access to roads, and the potential to negotiate on an additional acre of paddock land.

The Old Barn, St Martins. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

The Old Barn, St Martins. Photo: Yopa/Zoopla

All that grandeur is up for grabs for £700,000. The whole thing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67001305

Windward, Eaton-On-Tern, near Market Drayton

At £500,000, I'm almost pained to say that Windward Barn is the cheapest of the barns we have in our collection today - but a slice of rural paradise doesn't come for pennies.

Windward, Eaton-On-Tern. Photo: Barbers/Zoopla