Eye-catching house house in pretty countryside for sale - but in need of renovation

McCartneys said Ricketts Castle at Titley near Kington is a detached two-bedroom home of traditional half-timbered black and white construction.

The firm said: “The property is in need of renovation and improvement.

“It is delightfully situated in an unspoilt rural location with views over the surrounding Herefordshire countryside close to the village of Titley and is set within a short distance of the popular black and white villages of north Herefordshire.

“The property offers prospective purchasers the exciting opportunity to purchase a two-bedroomed dwelling to renovate, develop or extend to their own taste and standard subject to the necessary consents.