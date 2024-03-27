Villagers who fought to save 'vital' village green set up campaign group amid fears of fresh plans

Friends of The Glebe Bayston Hill has been launched to "help save and protect" the green in the village on the outskirts of Shrewsbury after an application to build houses from Shingler Homes, on behalf of landowner the Lichfield Diocese, sparked outrage in the local community last year.

The group is holding its first meeting at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall on April 16 and people interested are invited along.

A spokeswoman for Friends of The Glebe Bayston Hill said: "A group of Bayston Hill residents have recently formed this group to help save and protect our valuable, central green space within our village - a green space that has been used by villagers for decades!