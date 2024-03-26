Fears over schools and doctors being overwhelmed and traffic chaos as plans lodged for 114 homes in Shrewsbury

Redrow Homes have submitted the proposal for the home off the west side of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.

The developer says the complex would comprise of 17 five-bed homes, 22 four-beds, 34 three-beds, 33 two-beds and eight one-beds.

It also says there will be a "high-quality landscaping scheme sensitive to the existing landscape character which will enhance the environment for residents and the benefit of the local community".

Redrow also say there will be a children's play area.

They say the development would bring construction jobs and economic benefit to the area, with more "economically active" residents in Shrewsbury, and that the "greenspace provision" in the area would exceed policy requirements of 27.5 per cent.