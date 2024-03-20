Latest average Shropshire housing prices revealed - and what it costs just to get on the ladder

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3 per cent annual decline.

The average Shropshire house price in January was £267,490, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent decrease on December.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.6 per cent, and Shropshire was lower than the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Shropshire fell by £8,300 – putting the area 26th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 5.7 per cent, to £353,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Wolverhampton lost 4.4 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £198,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Shropshire spent an average of £215,600 on their property – £6,200 less than a year ago, but £45,000 more than in January 2019.