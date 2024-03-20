Couple left dreaming of a move to Shropshire after visiting county with Escape to the Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The latest episode of the BBC's long running show Escape to the Country saw West Sussex couple Geoff and Nicola visiting houses in Ratlinghope, Hopton Wafers and Hope Bagot with a potential total budget of £850,000... if they can sell their own place.

They also visited Ironbridge and Church Stretton where presenter Alistair Appleton quizzed local people on what they like about the areas they call home. The show was full of scenes which will no doubt please the county's tourist industry, showing off the glorious countryside of the area of outstanding natural beauty.

Mr Appleton, a beekeeper and psychotherapist, took to a bit of wild swimming at a reservoir near Long Mynd after getting some safety advice on taking a dip in cold water from National Trust Ranger Patrick Edwards.

Presenter Alistair Appleton takes a dip in a reservoir in the county. Picture: BBC

Geoff and Nicola, who live in West Sussex, are looking for a place to live nearer to their families. Geoff, a Welsh-speaking ex-forces member is now retired and Nicola, a beekeeper, is also able to up sticks. She hails from Staffordshire and they both commuted into London for 20 years.

They are looking to make a bee-line away from the busy B-road which sees traffic rumbling through the village where they live.

Shropshire was stated to be one of the least densely populated counties in the country yet close to the action in Birmingham and Wales.

Mr Appleton, a loyal West Sussex resident himself, nevertheless praised Shropshire for being "good for the mind, body and soul" and visited Rectory Wood, in Church Stretton which was named "the least stressful place in England."

In Church Stretton he met local artist Caris who praised the area for being close to Birmingham for a night out and to Wales. Local photographer Kris loved the mist in the rolling local valleys.

The first property in Ratlinghope. Photo: BBC

The town was praised as a place "packed full of independent shops" and for nearby Clee Hill.

The first property they visited was in Ratlinghope, near the Bridges pub, which was given a nice name-check.

The house has three acres of land and two holiday letting rooms which make £14,000 per year. It was valued in May 2023 at a budget-topping £850,000 which was higher than both the couple's guesses.

But along with the third mystery house it really created a buzz for the house hunting couple.

In Ironbridge the show met Lisa, a local florist, who praised the "fabulous" local community and great walks. They also had a long chat with the owners of the Embers cafe.

The second property, which did not float their boat because of a lack of space for their family visiting needs, is a detached property four miles away from Hopton Wafers. This property was valued at offers in the region of £750,000 in May 2023, which was higher than the couple's guesses.

Presenter Alistair Appleton discusses the options with househunters "Geoff" and "Nicola". Picture: BBC

Mr Appleton gave a rundown of the state of the property market in Shropshire, saying that that the area has an average price of £404,000 for detached properties, which comes in at 40 per cent lower than in West Sussex. They featured a stone cottage in the quiet hamlet of Seifton for £290,000 and a Grade 2 listed farmhouse in Munslow at £530,000.

The show also visited a wooden holiday cabin in Pulverbatch at £265 per night.

The third and final house, the show's mystery property, is in Hope Bagot where they 1930s village hall is reputed to have hosted concerts by rock gods Ozzy Osbourne and Robert Plant.

It had a natural beehive in one of the trees and almost seven acres of land but was definitely "more of a project" and in need of some changes. It could have a holiday letting potential.

In May 2023 it was valued at £850,000 which made it under Geoff's £925,000 guess and over Nicola's estimate of £800,000.

Geoff said: "My heart says perfect but the head says it is a big house so it needs money spent on it."

The show ended with the couple still weighing up the first house, in Ratlinghope and the mystery property in Hope Bagot.

The presenter ended with an update which leaves viewers on tenterhooks. Apparently the couple are still looking for a buyer for their place following a slow-down in the market in their area.

Catch up with the Shropshire scenery on the Escape to the Country episode on iPlayer.