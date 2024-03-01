Go-ahead for historic Whitchurch hotel to become flats

The scheme for the Grade II listed Dodington Lodge, in Whitchurch, will see seven apartments created within the existing building, while four semi-detached bungalows will be built in the grounds.

The plans will see a total of six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment constructed within the building, while the existing extension is set to be demolished and replaced with a new structure which developer say will be “created with quality materials that respect the character of the Grade II listed status”.

A 3D rendering of a proposed redevelopment of Grade II listed Dodington Lodge, Whitchurch. Image: Applicants

A concurrent application for listed building consent was also approved.

Original plans submitted by the applicant, Jason Lansley, would have seen five houses built in the hotel’s former garden, but the scheme was revised down to four in December in response to concerns about over-crowding on the site.

The new bungalows will form a “gated community”, according to the plans, with the site accessed from the existing entrance on to the road. A new garage block will also be built on the site for resident cars.

“The proposal is to redevelop a now vacant building and bring it back into long term viable use,” said a supporting statement prepared by planning agents RPS Design.

“There are no proposals to carry out any external works so local character and distinctiveness will be retained. The new buildings are designed to sit comfortably within the area, being of a relatively contemporary design, albeit sitting with the listed building.”

The building was used as a hotel for 75 years up until the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic saw the building close its doors to guests for good in 2020.

Approving the plans, Shropshire Council said previous concerns relating to the over-development of the site had been addressed.

It requested a programme of archaeological investigation be undertaken at the site, which is believed to form part of a former Roman cemetery.

“The scheme is now supported by additional information and has been significantly amended with revised plans to include a reduction in the amount and change to the layout of the new build proposals,” said Shropshire Council’s planning case officer Jane Preece in her report.

“On balance, officers consider that the re-submitted scheme as further amended during the consideration of this application and supported by revised plans and additional information, has now satisfactorily addressed the previous concerns that have been raised, subject to planning conditions.”