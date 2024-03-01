18th century stone cottage with successful holiday let on the market for £550k

The four-bedroom stone cottage on Old Post Office Lane in Trefonen, near Oswestry, is up for sale for offers in the region of £550,000.

But the price tag isn't just for the charming cottage - it includes another two-bedroom detached cottage that is currently being used as a holiday let.

The property also has various outbuildings and a barn, so there's plenty more opportunity for development.

The main home has parts dating back to the 18th century and is jam-packed with character features including a beamed ceiling throughout.

The lounge, one of three reception rooms. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

The lounge has a bow window to the front, parquet flooring, panelled walls and a feature stone fireplace with an inset log-burning stove.

Off the lounge is another reception room, currently being used as a dining and further sitting room, with original shutters and a back-to-back stone fireplace sharing the same log burner as the lounge.

The sitting/dining room. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

A third reception room, the snug, provides a cosy sitting area with another log burner.

A good-sized kitchen features an Aga stove and brick and quarry tiled floors. A separate utility room with brick flooring has plumbing for a washing machine and leads onto a downstairs WC.

The kitchen features an Aga. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

The ground floor also has a two-storey garden room with French doors to the side leading out to the garden.

Upstairs, on the first floor, are four double bedrooms, and another smaller, bedroom that could be an office or storage. The master bedroom, with a vaulted ceiling, features a large dressing room and an en suite shower room.

The master bedroom. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

Outside the property is a large five by three metre two-storey stone barn dating back to 1831, as well as a range of outbuildings including an open fronted garage with a driveway leading down to the lane.

The two-storey stone barn. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

A parking area to the front of the home leads around to the side driveway, while across the road is more parking for two cars along with enclosed gardens with a patio, vegetable beds and planted and shrubbed areas.

The cottage has a seperate vegetable garden. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

To the rear of the property, there is yet another garden, with an old stone toilet, greenhouse and two patio areas.

Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

A detached stone property, Little Barn, is included in the sale. The current owners run the property as a busy holiday cottage, but the property could be used for several uses.

Little Barn holiday let. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

Little Barn includes a kitchen/diner, lounge, downstairs WC, two good-sized bedrooms and a shower room. To the rear of the holiday cottage is a private paved courtyard area.

The lounge of Little Barn. Photo: Town and Country Oswestry/Zoopla

More information is available online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66729662.