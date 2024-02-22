Inside the renovated Shropshire manor that once housed Irish nobility

Hanway Lodge, near Richards Castle, dates back to around 1850 and was once home to Irish nobles the Inchiquin family.

Baron Inchiquin is a hereditary peerage and one of the oldest titles in the Peerage of Ireland. The family-owned the Hanway estate until 2013.

Between 2015 and 2021, Hanway Lodge underwent extensive renovations, to create what the agents say is "a great balance of period features and modern comforts".

One of four reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The kitchen with large breakfast bar. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

But the price tag is out of reach for most of us without noble blood - the four-bed, three-bath, four-reception room property is on the market for £1,250,000.