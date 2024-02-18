Detached family house that became 14-bedroom care home before closing now up for sale

Caradoc House, a 14-bedroom home in Little Stretton, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

The detached residential building dates from the 1930s. Once a private family residence, it has over the years been substantially extended and operated as a residential care home until last year.

A year ago, eight residents were moved out of the accommodation after the business that ran it entered liquidation.

The agents selling the property say it offers great potential as a residential home or could well be used or converted for other purposes, such as a guest house, private house, holiday lets or divided into self-contained apartments.

According to the listing, the ground floor features a conservatory, lounge, kitchen, dining room, office, four bedrooms - one with an en-suite - and a shower room.

Two staircases lead up to the first floor where there are a further eight bedrooms - two having en-suite shower rooms - and a separate shower room.

A second floor currently houses accommodation for the staff with sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a store room.

The massive property sits on the edge of the Long Mynd Hills in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty within easy reach of Shrewsbury, Ludlow and the West Midlands.

It is currently being listed by Wrights Estate Agents and is available to view online at rightmove.co.uk/properties/141854585.