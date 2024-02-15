Scheme to bring prominent pub back to life progresses - but no planning permission yet

Developers are planning to add an extension to the Grade II Craven Arms Hotel, while converting existing first- and second-floor rooms into eight residential apartments.

The application said the “existing public house function at ground floor will be retained”.

Before the plans can be fully approved they need to pass the normal application process as well as getting listed building consent. Shropshire Council planners say they are awaiting further information from the applicant.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: “Because the property is a listed building an application had to be made under listed building consent as well as the normal planning application process.

“The application for listed building consent has already been approved as the works will not harm the significance of the listed building itself. The full application is going through the normal channels and Shropshire Council is currently awaiting further information from the applicant.