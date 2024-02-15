Historic castle's £50,000 price reduction gives buyers chance to snap up 1,000 years of history
An Englishman/woman's home is their castle and sellers have made it easier to buy one after they knocked £50,000 off the guide price.
The historic Grade I listed Wigmore Castle and grounds, near Leominster, are on the market now after the price was reduced from £500,000 this week.
To be honest the site would be a bit draughty, but it comes with planning consent to convert a barn workshop located at the site into a two bedroomed dwelling, with access via a private driveway.
There are strict rules protecting the castle itself, which is under the protection of English Heritage.
The workshop is a steel-framed, timber-clad barn measuring 12 metres by six metres internally and planning permission was granted on May 23.
Founded in 1067 by William Fitz Osbern, the Earl of Hereford and a close associate of William the Conqueror, the castle is steeped in history, hosting several kings and queens. It came into the guardianship of English Heritage in 1995.