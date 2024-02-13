Shropshire Star
Pretty converted farmhouse with its own cinema room hits the market near Shrewsbury

A pretty converted farm house with its own cinema room near Shrewsbury has come on the property market for a guide price of £900,000.

By David Tooley
Published
Picture: Daniel James Residential/Zoopla

The current owners have placed football shirts - including the famous old gold of Wolverhampton Wanderers - on the walls of the cinema room but don't say whether they are included in the sale items!

Picture: Daniel James Residential/Zoopla

Red Abbey Barns, in Alberbury, was converted to a dwelling in 2015 by a local developer.

Marketed by Daniel James Residential and Zoopla it is described as being "nestled in the picturesque countryside the 18th-century barn conversion seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury."

