From the rustic charm of converted barns to grade II listed elegance reminiscent of French chateaux, and the timeless allure of period houses and quaint village cottages, our region is home to a diverse array of dwellings that redefine the meaning of dream homes.

Below are nine superb properties currently on the market.

1. Escape to the Chateau... in Shrewsbury?

Château vibes.

Location: Weston Lullingfields, Shrewsbury

Cost: £1,100,000

No. of beds: 5

According to Zoopla, where this property is listed by Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury, this incredible-looking property "is available on the open market for the first time in over forty years."

The house is an "early Victorian, Grade II listed country house" and it apparently "offers an exciting opportunity for a new purchaser to live in a property of immense character, poise and elegance in a highly regarded village location."

You can view the property HERE.

2. A Place in Market Drayton

On the market near Market Drayton.

Location: Norton-In-Hales, Market Drayton

Cost: £1,000,000

No. of beds: 6

This property, also on Zoopla and listed by Knight Frank - Shrewsbury Sales, has apparently been "carefully improved by the current owners."

The listing says "Church Farm is a beautiful period property situated in the heart of the village, surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds."

You can view the full listing HERE.

3. Award Winning Glamping in Clun

This one has more interesting features that you'd expect.

Location: Mardu, Clun, Craven Arms

Cost: £1,650,000

No. of beds: 4

The summary of this one makes it sounds like an absolute dream. The listing on Zoopla by Cobb Amos says: "To live in a wonderful stone-built four bedroom cottage which has been refurbished to the highest standard surrounded by the most breath taking scenery in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.