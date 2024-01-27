Luxurious Shropshire barn conversion with indoor pool for sale - at £1 million

Betton Lodge Barn, Near Market Drayton, is described as the 'epitome of luxurious countryside living', which is unsurprising – the place has an eight-metre, indoor swimming pool with a shower room, and countryside views as far as the eye can see.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

As well as that, the rustic but contemporary Betton Lodge Barn has three modern 'spa-like' bathrooms, a 'gormet kitchen' with high-end appliances, and plenty of parking space.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

One of the three lounges has exposed beams and a huge, brick fireplace against a stone wall, surrounding a woodburner.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

Outside are water features and a sun terrace that the new homeowner will certainly enjoy on a nice day.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

Boasting three bedrooms, bathrooms and living areas, the home – which features both brick and stone walls – is just down the road from Market Drayton's town centre.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

Listed by Fine & Country, a description of the property reads: "Welcome to the epitome of luxurious countryside living at Betton Lodge Barn, Near Market Drayton, where rustic charm meets contemporary elegance.

"Nestled just off Moss Lane, this enchanting residence invites you to embrace a lifestyle of sophistication and tranquillity. Betton Lodge Barn is an architectural masterpiece that seamlessly combines the warmth of traditional construction with the allure of modern comfort. The property has been meticulously refurbished throughout and offers an array of architectural delights, where exposed beams and stone walls effortlessly blend with sleek finishes and cutting-edge design. Betton Lodge Barn is a testament to the harmonious fusion of old-world charm and contemporary sophistication.

Betton Lodge Barn. Photo: Zoopla

"Set against the backdrop of lush greenery, this property provides an idyllic retreat from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life. Enjoy the serenity of nature while entertaining guests in the expansive outdoor grounds, while the recently landscaped sun terrace and water features exude sophistication and charm."

The full listing can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.