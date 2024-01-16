Your chance to be a real lord or lady of the manor in Shrewsbury - for just over £100,000
Ever dreamt of living in a place with a touch of grandeur, where history whispers through the halls? Well, dream no more! Your chance to become a real lord or lady of the manor awaits at Oxon Hall, where a stylish first-floor apartment is up for grabs, priced at an incredible £135,000.
Nestled within the majestic Grade II listed Oxon Hall, this fabulous one-bedroom apartment is a slice of history. Originally built in the early 1800s as a grand country house, Oxon Hall exudes charm and elegance.
The property boasts a picturesque setting with a long sweeping driveway, manicured topiary, pristine lawns, and a stone decorative fountain – the perfect backdrop for idyllic summer picnics.
And the best part? No onward chain! The current owner has made several improvements, ensuring the property is move-in ready. Recent upgrades include a revamped bathroom, new carpets, wood-effect laminate flooring, and a fresh coat of paint.