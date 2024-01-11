Shropshire new homes provider to gift £500 for January reservations

The offer is available across the county until Wednesday, January 31.

People who place a reservation at the Charlton Gardens development in Telford will be granted a Love2Shop voucher worth £500, giving new homebuyers the opportunity to furnish or decorate their new home across several stores.

Bromford provides a number of Shared Ownership homes in Shropshire withdifferent home types available for those in the area to take advantage of this offer.

Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “We’re delighted to be providing Shropshire homebuyers with the opportunity to settle into their new Bromford home with this generous offer.

“Shropshire is a superb place to live, with all of our Shared Ownership homes built to a high-specification and equipped for a variety of homeseekers.”

To find out more, visit bromford.co.uk/sharedownership/ and @BromfordSales on Instagram.