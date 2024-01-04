Former place of worship hidden away near Shrewsbury town centre to go up for auction

The former home of the Christian Science Society has gone on the market with a guide price of £155,000.

The one-storey building, likely constructed in the 1960s, is tucked away next to Greyfriars Bridge on the pedestrianised retail parade off Longden Coleham.

At around 120.3 square metres (1295 square feet), the building is currently composed of an amphitheatre, readers room, reading room, members room, lobby/hall, two WCs, a kitchen, and a storeroom.

The former Christian Science Society building is tucked away in a pedestrianised spot. Photo: Berrys/Rightmove

The kitchen. Photo: Berrys/Rightmove

According to the listing, the property has the potential for a change of use to office or retail subject to planning consent but due to the flood risk, proposals for residential use are unlikely to be supported by the Local Planning Authority.

Due to its pedestrianised location, access to the building is either on foot or with vehicles for occasional loading only.

The property sits right next to Greyfriars Bridge. Photo: Berrys/Rightmove

It will be going up for online auction.

It is listed by Berrys, Shrewsbury and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/143273108