As part of its Top 260 Best Places to Live series, Muddy Stilettos has named one of the county's towns as among the top places to be a resident in the country.

The website took a virtual road trip across the UK and considered factors like commuting, schools, amenities and culture.

Only one town in Shropshire made the top 260 Best Places to Live and was named in the online magazine's 'Best of the Rest' category: Shrewsbury.

"Soak up the history and period architecture of this vibrant hilltop market town with a good food scene, endless indie shops and ringed by beautiful countryside," Muddy Stilettos said of the market town. "The timber-framed buildings, riverside location and gaggle of indie businesses are just a few of the reasons Shrewsbury’s a vibe.

"This historic town is bursting with period character, from the cobbled alleyways and 16th century central square to the many church spires, but its cultural scene is, dare we say it, cool and contemporary."

The lifestyle website highlighted a number of places to eat and be merry in Shrewsbury, including The Walrus, Number Four, and Rhubarb bistro as well as the award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall.

The website continued: "Delicious pub grub with views of the River Severn make The Armoury a must-visit, while new kid on the block Terrace, a charcoal grill and bar, also provides good river scenes. Loopy Shrew is a family-run restaurant with plenty of outside dining space in the heart of town (plus we love the name)."

It also described the town as having a "good mix of indie and high street names", pointing out that Shrewsbury’s independent retailers "outnumber the big chains by almost half".

"Everyone loves the award-winning Market Hall," said Muddy Stilettos. "A treasure trove of stalls selling everything from art to artichokes, for vintage finds trawl the rails of The Wardrobe."

It added: "The Darwin Centre’s packed full of high street brands, for a prettier facade visit Parade Shopping Centre, which houses 26 independents in a Grade II-listed Georgian building."

The judges, after highlighting Shrewsbury's links with Charles Darwin, also pointed to nearby attractions such as Attingham Park, The Cut, Quarry Park and Wroxeter Roman Vineyard as a reason to visit the county town.

"The red brick hilltop castle, magnificent Grade I Listed library and Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery in the town square are a good starting point for culture vultures," Muddy Stilettos said. "Entertainment lovers will be pleased to learn Theatre Severn is Shropshire’s top arts venue."

With average house prices of £294,691, Muddy Stilettos also points at some of the best places in town to live, with period houses in Shrewsbury Town Centre noted as "hot properties".

The site also lauded the town's choice of schools.