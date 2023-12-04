Former concrete works transformed into site with 52 affordable homes

Care and housing provider GreenSquareAccord has worked in partnership to transform the former industrial site in Little Dawley that closed in 1993.

The new development, Lightmoor Road, is named after the road it adjoins and is built on a four-and-a-half-acre plot where a concrete works once stood.

After the factory closed its doors in 1993 the site was used as a storage yard.

Rachel Wood, senior regeneration officer at GSA said: “I am delighted to see that the first customers are moving into our new homes at Lightmoor Road.

"By providing 52 homes available for an affordable rent on a brownfield site we are helping to address pressure on local housing supply without taking away precious green spaces.

“Building new homes is rarely straightforward and working through lockdowns, as we did during the early stages of this development, came with its own set of challenges.

"I am grateful to all colleagues and partners who have played a role in bringing this development to life.”

Working with MORRO Partnerships, LoCaL Homes and Telford and Wrekin Council GSA are now providing 49 houses and 3 bungalows all available for what they call an "affordable" rent.

The development will comprise two and three-bedroom bungalows alongside two and three-bedroom houses therefore catering to a variety of local housing need.

Chris Timmins, managing director at MORRO Partnerships, said: “It is an honour to be working towards providing these much-needed homes in the Telford area.

“Providing sustainable, fully timber-framed developments is our expertise, and to do this in such a wonderful place to live is testament to the hard work and excellent culture within the business.

“It is our pledge to be better future and environment makers, and together with our partners at Lightmoor Road we are achieving that.”

GSA’s new homes on Lightmoor Road have been constructed using prefabricated open-panel timber frames supplied by LoCaL Homes - an award winning, low carbon manufacturing facility based in Walsall.

Mike Doolan, sales and partnerships manager at LoCaL Homes added: “We are pleased to be working with MORRO Partnerships to deliver 52 new, high-quality homes for the community of Telford.

“With the use of offsite manufacturing, each home will be constructed from our low carbon open timber frame panel, the Eco 100.

"Each panel is filled with environmentally friendly, fire resistant mineral wool insulation before being completed with traditional brickwork and render; providing greater energy efficiency performance for tenants.”

The Lightmoor Road development is conveniently located a five-minute drive from the nearest supermarket with village amenities available closer at hand in Little Dawley.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

"As a council we want to ensure local people have opportunities and choices over where they live, in homes that are of good quality and are affordable. New developments like Lightmoor Road are a key part of this and it’s great to see this project come to life.”

Incoming residents to Lightmoor Road are close to Lightmoor Nature reserve and Lyde Waterfall on their doorstep and the historic market town of Ironbridge less than three miles away.

The award-winning Telford Town Park and all the amenities of Telford are less than 10 minutes away by car from GSA’s new homes on Lightmoor Road.