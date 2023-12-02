Shropshire farm in 'beautiful' location on the market for £350,000

Bontain Farm is up for sale through rural agents Roger Parry & Partners and is located in Ponthen, an equal distance from Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Welshpool.

The property boasts views of the Breidden Hills.

Clemmie Daborn, of Roger Parry & Partners, said: “This sale offers the opportunity to purchase a wonderfully positioned farmhouse in the beautiful Shropshire countryside which is conveniently located close to many major towns.”

The three-bedroom house provides spacious family accommodation including three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a boot room and a sun room.

The property is approached off the lane onto a drive with a large parking area. The driveway extends across the front of the property with a small, enclosed paddock to the front.

The courtyard has a range of outbuildings including two brick outbuildings.

There is a large timber and galvanised constructed Dutch barn which is currently split into a number of stables.

There is also a block built workshop and a garden, situated to the rear and enclosed by a variety of mature hedging.

Viewing of the smallholding is strictly by appointment through Roger Parry & Partners. Call Clemmie on 01743 791336 to arrange a viewing.