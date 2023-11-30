Grade II listed farmhouse and former mill near Ludlow to go under the hammer

Situated within the pretty village of Clee St Margaret, this stunning farmhouse is in need of a bit TLC to say the least.

Up for auction with a starting price of £250,000, the property not only contains the stone-built Grade II listed farmhouse with an attached barn, but a former historic mill and detached bakehouse.

According to Historic England, the property once operated as a watermill for corn, and all three buildings were built in local stone.

The entire property is made from local stone (Photo: Savills/Zoopla)

The present house, with its adjoining barn and pigsty, all appear to date to the 18th century and appear on an 1842 tithe map.

The single storey former bakehouse (Photo: Savills/Zoopla)

Anecdotally, the mill was last in use in the 1930s and the waterwheel that would have powered the mill is no longer in place. Records suggest the house was last renovated in the mid-20th century.

The property is in need of a bit of TLC to say the least (Photo: Savills/Zoopla)

Pictures from within the historic property show the obvious potential for those with the cash - and the know-how - to fix it up.

But appears to be home to many character features (Photo: Savills/Zoopla)

If you can look past the crumbling plaster there's a glimpse into the historic flooring and fireplaces to be found.

You'll need to look past the crumbling plaster (Photo: Savills/Zoopla)

Clee St Margaret sits around seven miles northeast, or around a fifteen-minute drive, of Ludlow.

The historic gem is set to go up for auction on December 13 and is being listed by Savills.

The property can be viewed online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66154415