Plans resubmitted to convert chapel with graveyard into a family home

Coton Methodist Church near Whitchurch was put up for sale last year with a bargain guide price of just £35k.

The new owners of the chapel, built in 1888, were required to take on a 999-year lease adopting responsibility for the church's burial ground.

Initial plans to convert the chapel were withdrawn in August after concerns were raised by Shropshire Council's conservation officers.

A statement from MossCo LLP, agent to applicants Mr and Mrs Dennis, said the chapel, which is considered a non-designated heritage asset, would be sensitively restored.

But council officers said the planned two-storey rear extension would impact on the "character and appearance of the chapel building in a manner which is considered significantly harmful to the existing character and significance of this non designated heritage asset".

Now, after a meeting between officers, the agent and the applicants, plans have been resubmitted.

According to the heritage and planning statement, the proposed extension has been "slimmed down to match the chapel width" which will also expose a previously concealed chapel window.

The new extension has also been given a contemporary appearance, being part glazed, in line with conservation requests to "highlight its individuality from the chapel itself".

Original features including the stained-glass windows, iron railings, arch doorway and wall panelling will still be retained as in the original proposal, and the pulpit could be turned into a kitchen island or part of a staircase.

A marble plaque commemorating members of the congregation who died during World War One will also be relocated within the building.