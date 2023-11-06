Charming old school house on the market in south Shropshire for £750,000

The four-bedroom detached house is located at Newcastle, Craven Arms, Shropshire SY7 and is on sale with Savills estate agents for a guide price of £750,000.

Located in an Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the converted old school house is steeped in character with traditional features and a contemporary twist.

It boasts four-bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms and is south facing with views over the neighbouring countryside. It also has a private woodland of two acres with pathways.

A description of the property reads: "This unique property benefits from well-maintained gardens, a private patio area to the rear offers a serene setting for al fresco dining or enjoying the natural surroundings.

"This courtyard has a beautiful large flagstone section with a smaller raised section with a rear wall supporting terrace. Mature trees, shrubs, and flowering borders contribute to the charm and privacy of the outdoor space.

"In addition, just over 2 acres of well-maintained woodland provides a peaceful oasis for relaxation or outdoor activities, walkways have been sensitively created through the wood, that give easy access to the beautiful countryside and established footpaths beyond.

"To the front of the property, stone walling and a pair of stone piers allow access onto the Tarmac driveway leading onto a large graveled parking area with space for multiple vehicles, this is bordered by a small lawn and enclosed by hedges and stone walling.

"A sloping path leads to the lane with low wall and metal railing."

The property is located 5.2 miles away from Knucklas railway station and 6.4 miles away from Llangynllo railway station.

For more information visit zoopla.co.uk.