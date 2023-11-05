Plans submitted to give Grade-II listed 'eyesore' hotel in Craven Arms a 'new lease of life'

An application was submitted to Shropshire Council planning officers on November 2 to transform the Craven Arms Hotel, also known as 'Top Hotel'.

The detailed scheme, drawn up by Shrewsbury firm Base Architecture, includes the building of a first floor extension and the conversion of the second and third floor rooms to make eight residential homes.

The ground floor is to be refurbished and kept as a public house, but there will need to be approval for change of use on the first and second floors for residential use.

The Craven Arms pub pictured on Monday, July 31, 2006

The news has been welcomed by Chris Naylor, South Shropshire’s LibDem parliamentary candidate.

He said: "Everyone driving through Craven Arms up and down the A49 sees this huge building boarded up and basically an eyesore. I'm delighted there’s a good chance now that it will get a new lease of life.

“As a former licensee myself I know how much a good pub can do for a community. Of course there can be downsides but I trust the new management will be careful to prevent any disturbance locally.

"I’m sure the new management will also want to work alongside the tables and the Stokesay Inn to add something different to the community rather than merely compete.”

The public house at Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms SY7 9QJ, is located at the junction of Clun Road and Shrewsbury and has stood empty for at least two years.

As a former public house and hotel, The Craven Arms would be considered as a "local community asset" and so the impact of any changes would need to be "carefully understood", the application reads.

The Craven Arms Hotel

However, as the building is vacant and the public house closed for a period of at least two years, it is not thought that this change of use would be "detrimental" to the local community.

The application reads: “Internal amendments have been carefully considered to ensure that the existing historic fabric is retained or enhanced."

The extension will be at the back of the hotel on the first floor. The surrounding area will be altered to mark out the proposed parking arrangements.

The Craven Arms Hotel was built in 1803 by the Earl of Craven as a coaching inn. The Hotel gave its name to the local railway station and eventually to the town of Craven Arms itself.

All 20 documents are available to view on the Shropshire Council website, using the reference number: 23/04630/FUL.