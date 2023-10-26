Period home in Shrewsbury could provide 'ultimate dream'

14 Berwick Road

14 Berwick Road was built in the 1880's, and underwent extensive renovation and refurbishment in 2017, by the current owners.

Inside the home

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in the West Midlands, who are marketing the property, said: “To be able to walk into Shrewsbury and have such a lifestyle property is the ultimate dream.”

The property is on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

Internally, the reception hall provides access to a library which has large sash windows with café style shutters and an original working fireplace with very pretty ornate tiles.

The kitchen

It has a drawing room while the modern kitchen has a wonderful exposed brick inglenook with an integrated induction hob and a separate integrated oven. There is parquet oak flooring and wooden base units with Silestone worktops and a Belfast sink.

The dining room leads off the kitchen, with fitted units and views overlooking the garden and there is an enclosed utility area and a further door opens into the garden.

The period home is stunning

On the first floor is the principal bedroom, with an adjacent nursery bedroom.

There is also a family bathroom and a further double bedroom with garden views on this level.

A solid oak staircase leads to the second floor where there are two further double bedrooms, both with spectacular views over Shrewsbury and the Shropshire Hills, and one with an original Victorian oculus window.

The stylish family bathroom on this top floor sports a large bath with garden views and a separate walk-in glass shower.