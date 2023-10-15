Picture: Strutt & Parker - Ludlow/Zoopla

Holt Preen Manor at Plaish, near Church Stretton, is believed to date back to the 1600s and has the winding wooden stairs, roof beams, old wooden doors that give such characters amazing character.

It also comes with a small lake, 73.34 acres of land in the beautiful south Shropshire landscape, outbuildings and stores. It also has a brook which runs through the woodland into the pool, with water wheel and pump.

An historic oak tree thought to be over 900 years old, stands surrounded by sandstone walls and is the sit of an ancient spring.

But this piece of history doesn't come cheap.

It's on the market with the Ludlow office of Strutt and Parker and Zoopla for a cool guide price of £1.4million. A mortgage example provided with the online marketing suggests the buyer will need a deposit of £140,000 and even then need to pay a 25 year mortgage of £7,737 per month.

The agents say: "The house exhibits stunning original features, such as exposed wall and ceiling beams, floorboards and fireplaces.

"With all rooms offering good proportions, the accommodation flows well from the front entrance hall and into the sitting/dining room, which has an impressive inglenook fireplace fitted with a log burning stove.

"The kitchen has a four oven Aga and ample space for informal dining. A useful study, utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation."

They add that there are three good sized double bedrooms, together with a bathroom and a large landing area leading onto two attic rooms, offering potential for conversion into further accommodation if required.

They add; "Whilst not a necessity, the house would benefit from some modernisation to make the most out of the impressive and historic building."

It has an Energy Performance Certificate rating of F, suggesting that heating the freehold property would be an added cost to the Band E Council Tax. It has mains electricity, oil fired central heating and its own drainage.

