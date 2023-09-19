The former St Ffraid's Church, at Glyn Ceiriog, near Llangollen. Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole, Oswestry/Rightmove

The former St Ffraid's Church, at Glyn Ceiriog, near Llangollen, is on the market with the Oswestry branch of Morris Marshall & Poole, and Rightmove.

Described as a substantial Grade II Listed former place of worship in an elevated location overlooking Glyn Ceiriog, it has been placed for sale by a charity called The Representative Body of the Church in Wales.

The view outside. Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole, Oswestry/Rightmove.

In the year ending December 31, 2021, the Charities Commission was told that the organisation had a total expenditure of £30.8m but a total income of £20.3m

The Rightmove website described the church as having a large interval nave and chancel with ridge height of 7.4m, a vestry and bell tower.

Inside the former church: Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole, Oswestry/Rightmove

They say it is "suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning and listed building consent.

Being traditionally constructed of local dressed stone walls under a slate clad roof it has mains water and electricity. And became it was used as a place of worship it is exempt from an Energy Performance Certificate.

"Situated on an elevated site on the northern side of the Ceiriog Valley, approach is over a sloped and stepped pathway off the road approach," reads the agents' description.

"The sale comprises the significant building with a right of way over the retained pathway.

"All the adjacent graveyard area is to be retained and public access maintained at all times."

On the outside is a shared concrete based pathway leading from the decorative entrance gate to the entrance door.

The view outside. Picture: Morris Marshall & Poole, Oswestry/Rightmove

Only the building is being offered for sale and there are no external grounds. A right to access the exterior for maintenance will be granted.

The property is offered for sale through Morris Marshall & Poole's Online Auction Platform.

Further details, bidding registration, legal pack, online auction terms and conditions and buyers guide are available through its website. The auction is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 26.

A buyers premium of £2,000 (including VAT) is payable by the successful bidder on the day of the auction.

This property is subject to a reserve.