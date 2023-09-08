Council launches Future Homes standard homes in climate fight

Richard Overton

They are part of Nuplace’s second sustainable development in the area, designed specifically to contribute towards the council’s commitment to fighting climate change and help tenants to reduce their fuel bills.

Solar panels and electric car charging points at Nuplace’s Southwater Way development are saving an average three-bedroom household as much as £900 per year in energy bills.

The next properties, which are now available to reserve, are located at ‘Wild Walk’ in Donnington and form part of a much wider development of 329 new homes which are being bought forward by a partnership comprising of Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace, Lovell Partnerships Ltd and local housing association, Wrekin Housing Group.

The mixed tenure site includes properties for open market sale, private and affordable rent, Rent to Buy, and dementia care and supported living units.

Details have launched this week for Nuplace’s 66 new homes, with the first phase of private rent properties being released to the market.

The properties at Wild Walk have been delivered to low carbon standards incorporating solar panels and electric car charging points but the council has gone one step further in its commitment to tackle climate change, by introducing its first Future Homes standard properties.

The green homes will produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions than homes built under the current Building Regulations.

The properties will feature new technology when it comes to heating, hot water systems and reducing heat waste.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “In Telford and Wrekin there is a lot going on to support the fight against climate change and as a council we are tackling it right across our different services.

“Future Homes Standard properties will be mandatory by 2025 and Nuplace have ensured that sustainable housing is right at the top of the agenda for this latest development."

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for homes and enforcement, added: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents. This new development at Wild Walk is a key part of this and it’s great to see the range of properties available both from Nuplace and also our partners.