Fancy a terraced house in Shrewsbury for £1.5 million?

The Crescent is described as an "iconic" address

However, the property 23, The Crescent, in Town Walls is not your average town house.

The Grade II listed Georgian property is described as an "icon" by Shrewsbury estate agents Strutt & Parker, who are marketing the property.

The six-bedroom house in Shrewsbury's SY1 postcode also boasts three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The property also has extensive views over the River Severn, landscaped south facing walled gardens and plenty of parking.

Built on the original 13th Century town walls, The Crescent was designed by the renowned architect Joseph Bromfield.

The terraced house has sprawling lawns

According to Strutt & Parker, the spacious house is notable for its sophisticated and light south facing accommodation across six floors, as well as its "delightful south facing gardens that are split into three distinct areas".

According to the estate agent's listing, the formal garden has sweeping lawns, well stocked mature borders with a variety of flowering plants including Shropshire's own David Austin roses.

Inside the property, overlooking the rear gardens, the formal drawing room features a marble fireplace with log burner, deep skirting boards, chair rail and a spectacular plasterwork ceiling in a Wedgewood style depicting Baccus.

The dining room has a marble fireplace and Coalbrooke grate, decorative ceiling cornice and ceiling rose.

The property even features a library that faces the front and contains bespoke cabinetry, an 18th Century painted fireplace and plasterwork coving. There are also two staircases.

The estate agent describes the property as "a town house with country ambience, 23 The Crescent is situated in an elevated position within the much coveted 'Loop' of the River Severn close to the excellent amenities of Shrewsbury town centre, but with the peace offered by its views over the river."