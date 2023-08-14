Ironbridge birthplace of Wolves legend Billy Wright goes on the market

The plaque honouring the former Wolves centre half

Wright spent his whole career playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers between 1939 and 1959 and is the first footballer in the world to earn 100 caps for his country.

The Wolves legend, who died in 1994, was born in Ironbridge in 1924, and now the building in Belmont Road where he was born has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom house, which has a blue plaque honouring William Ambrose Wright CBE, is up for sale for £465,000.

Billy Wright's former home in Belmont Road, Ironbridge

According to Rightmove, the house is a "superbly presented character home" with a "dining kitchen with integrated appliances".

The Belmont Road address is the second house in Ironbridge that has a blue plaque honouring the Wolves ace.