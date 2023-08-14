Ironbridge birthplace of Wolves legend Billy Wright goes on the market

By Richard WilliamsIronbridgePropertyPublished:

The Ironbridge birthplace of Wolverhampton and England footballing ace Billy Wright has been put up for sale.

The plaque honouring the former Wolves centre half
The plaque honouring the former Wolves centre half

Wright spent his whole career playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers between 1939 and 1959 and is the first footballer in the world to earn 100 caps for his country.

The Wolves legend, who died in 1994, was born in Ironbridge in 1924, and now the building in Belmont Road where he was born has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom house, which has a blue plaque honouring William Ambrose Wright CBE, is up for sale for £465,000.

Billy Wright's former home in Belmont Road, Ironbridge

According to Rightmove, the house is a "superbly presented character home" with a "dining kitchen with integrated appliances".

The Belmont Road address is the second house in Ironbridge that has a blue plaque honouring the Wolves ace.

The name Billy Wright can be seen above the home he grew up in New Road following an official ceremony attended by his relatives, fans, councillors and the mayor of Telford and Wrekin in 2019.

Property
News
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
Wolves
Football
Sport
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News